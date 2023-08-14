King participates in trilateral summit with Egyptian, Palestinian presidents in El Alamein

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday participated in a trilateral summit with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New El Alamein City, and discussed the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause. In a joint communique released following the summit, the leaders called for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian Territories within a clear timeframe. King Abdullah and President El Sisi highlighted their support for President Abbas’ efforts to defend the interests of the Palestinians and secure them with international protection. The three leaders agreed that resolving the Palestinian issue and reaching just and comprehensive peace is a strategic option, and a regional and international need, the communique said. The summit also called on Israel to adhere to international law, and to respect its commitments as an occupying power in the Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem. The leaders stressed the need for Israel to stop its aggression against occupied cities in the West Bank, noting that Israel should also release Palestinian funds it has frozen without a legal justification. The three countries denounced the ongoing and escalating illegal Israeli measures that violate the rights of the Palestinians and undermine the two-state solution, according to the communique. The leaders called for an end to intimidation and terrorism attacks by Israeli settlers and extremist groups, stressing that violators must be held accountable. Turning to the holy sites in Jerusalem, the three leaders denounced violations of the historical and legal status quo in the holy city, urging an end to the frequent storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif. The Egyptian and Palestinian presidents reiterated the importance of the historical Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, commending its role in safeguarding the Arab identity of the city. The three leaders expressed their complete rejection of attempts for temporal and spatial division of Al Aqsa Mosque. They agreed to maintain coordination within this trilateral framework to support other frameworks aimed at activating international efforts seeking to fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan’s Ambassador in Cairo Amjad Adaileh, and a number of senior Egyptian and Palestinian officials attended the summit.

Source: Jordan News Agency