6 injuries, one of them critical, by settlers’ bullets in Al-Mughayir

Ramallah – Ma’an – Six citizens were injured by live bullets, one of them critically in the head, this afternoon, Saturday, in an attack launched by settlers on the village of Al-Mughayir, east of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that a citizen was injured by live bullets in the head, describing his injury as critical, while five others were injured by live bullets in the lower extremities, as a result of an attack launched by settlers on the village.

The same sources added that the settlers set fire to a house in the village, which led to its complete burning, which belongs to the citizen Khamis Abu Alia. They also burned a fire truck that was heading to extinguish the fire.

Settlers also opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr Jihad Afif Abu Alia (25 years old), who was killed yesterday in a settlers’ attack on the village, but no injuries were reported.

In a related context, other settlers attacked citizens’ vehicles near the Ein Sinya roundabout, north of Ramallah, causing damage to a numb

er of them.

Source: Maan News Agency