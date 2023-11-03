  • Date: November 4, 2023
KSrelief Implements Volunteer Medical Project for Obstetrics and Gynecology Surgery in Mauritania

Nouakchott, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented the volunteer medical project for obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) surgery in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania from October 30 to November 3.

Since the start of the campaign, the center’s volunteer medical team has performed 50 OBGYN surgeries.

The medical service comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, to support the medical industry and help patients around the world.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

