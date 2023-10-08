  • Date: October 9, 2023
King receives call from European Council president, says situation will deteriorate in absence of just solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received from European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday, reiterated that in the absence of a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the situation will continue to deteriorate and the dangerous escalation will continue. King Abdullah highlighted the importance of coordination between Jordan and the European Union on working towards de-escalation, warning against dangerous repercussions on efforts to reach comprehensive calm, and on overall regional security. His Majesty called for stepping up joint efforts to push the two sides towards committing to self-restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international humanitarian law.

Source: Jordan News Agency

