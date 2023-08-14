Parliament deplores mercenary government’s hosting of Swedish ambassador, ratifies Montreal Convention of 1999

The Parliament, in its Monday session, chaired by Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Rai, deplored hosting of the Swedish ambassador by the mercenary government loyal to US-Saudi-led aggression coalition, considering that a provocation to the feelings of the Yemeni people and the Arab and Islamic nation.

In a statement issued today, the Parliament considered this shameful behavior to identify with the repeated abuses of the State of Sweden and other countries in which insults are made to the Holy Prophet, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, and the Holy Quran.

The House of Representatives urged collective action to put an end to all negligent positions. It also called on the free Arab and Islamic parliaments to move quickly to pass unified legislation prohibiting and criminalizing insults to Islamic religion and beliefs, the Holy Qur’an, and the Noble Messenger, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, as well as normalization with the occupying Zionist enemy.

The statement praised the positions of the Yemeni people, who expressed their solidarity with the nation’s crucial issues through mass anger rallies at the recurrent abuses of Islamic sanctities. It appreciated the strong, firm, and principled position embodied by the leadership, parliament, government, and people of Sana’a in supporting the nation’s issues.

In the session, the House of Representatives approved the Montreal Convention of 1999, pertaining to the unification of some international air transport rules related to air transport compensation in light of the report of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

Source: Yemen News Agency