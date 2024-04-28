GCC Secretary-General Commends Saudi Active Role in Fostering International Solidarity and Cooperation to Find Innovative Solutions

Riyadh: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, participated in the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting held under the theme “International Cooperation, Growth, and Energy for Development” in Riyadh. The event was attended by numerous leaders, senior officials, experts from various countries, international organizations, government sectors, academic institutions, and the business sector.

Albudaiwi expressed his appreciation for the significant role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in actively and prominently contributing at the regional and international levels to strengthen international solidarity and constructive cooperation.

“This is evident in its gracious hosting of various global and international events and initiatives to reach innovative and sustainable solutions and activate joint efforts to address current challenges and address topics related to the economy and development,” Albudaiwi stated.

Moreover, he emphasized the pivotal role

of the objectives of the World Economic Forum, stressing the need for international efforts to come together and strengthen lines of cooperation and collective action to overcome multiple challenges as well as develop cooperative solutions to confront humanitarian, climate, and economic crises.

