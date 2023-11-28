King briefed on progress in implementing public sector modernisation



His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday was briefed on progress in the implementation of the public sector modernisation roadmap, during a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

King Abdullah called for continuing to raise public awareness of the modernisation roadmap and its importance in enhancing public sector services.

His Majesty urged the government to finalise the plan for restructuring the investment ministry due to its important role in implementing economic and administrative modernisation.

The King called for expediting the implementation of the reforms included in the administrative modernisation roadmap, including bolstering the role of the public-private-partnership unit.

During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh provided a briefing on progress in implementing the modernisation roadmap and next s

teps.

Shraideh said 32 priorities have been completed for 2023 while 16 are in progress, and three others are delayed, noting that the government is committed to the timeframe of the roadmap.

The minister said the government began the studies needed to restructure the investment ministry as well as the human resources development ministry, noting that the government recently endorsed a new human resources strategy.

He added that the government will also clarify to the public the mechanism for public service recruitment that will be adopted as of 1 January 2024 through the new public service and administration commission.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Planning Minister Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency