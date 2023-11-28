War on Gaza “one manifestation” of horror brought by occupation, says FM, 3rd, final add



On the sidelines of the forum, Safadi held two separate meetings with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos that covered developments in Gaza and attempts to end the war and protect civilians.

Safadi emphasized the need for the international community to take responsibility and end the suffering and humanitarian catastrophe caused by the raging war in Gaza, as well as for Israel to stop its repeated and continuing violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and all human and moral values.

He also emphasized the significance of the international community taking effective and immediate steps to achieve a total truce in the Gaza Strip, as well as securing safe corridors for the supply of humanitarian goods, food, water, fuel, and electricity to Gaza.

Safadi and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot also met to discuss the situation in Gaza, as well as attempts to end the war and ensure the delivery of urgent and sufficient humanita

rian relief to the Strip.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s condemnation and rejection of extremist MP Geert Wilders’ racist positions, in which he denied the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to freedom and state on their national territory and in which he adopted the illusion of resolving the Palestinian issue at Jordan’s expense.

The two ministers expressed their desire to maintain the strong friendly connections that unite the two friendly kingdoms.

Furthermore, Safadi and members of the ministerial committee tasked by the recent Arab-Islamic summit with following up on the situation in Gaza held a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez.

The meeting highlighted developments in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as the accomplishments of the humanitarian truce in terms of the release of some prisoners and their return to their families, as well as discussing efforts made for a sustainable ceasefire in order to end the violence and protracted conflict and contribute to the opening of sa

fe corridors for the delivery of urgent relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency