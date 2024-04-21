KFSHandRC Strategic Partner for the Saudi American Healthcare Forum 2024



Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHandRC) participates as a strategic partner in the Saudi American Healthcare Forum, which will take place on April 25 in Riyadh under the patronage of the Ministry of Health. This forum aims to discuss the primary healthcare challenges facing the American and Arab populations and aspires to support collaboration, innovation, and healthcare partnerships between the Kingdom and the United States.

The forum will focus on key topics that contribute to the development of healthcare, creating a platform for information exchange, exploring cooperation opportunities, and sharing best practices in global healthcare. It also intends to foster relations in the health sector between the two sides and stimulate investment in health tourism.

Within the sessions held at the forum, KFSHandRC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdulaziz AlRajhi will participate in a breakout session on "Time Critical Investments to Advance Medical Tourism, Health and Business in the Middle East."

dle East.”

KFSHandRC Executive Director for Research and Innovation Dr. Edward Cupler will discuss “Investing in Saudi Arabia’s Biotech Sector”. Chairman of the Molecular Biomedicine Department and a Principal Scientist at KFSHandRC Dr. Khaled Abu Khabar will partake in a panel session titled “Private Investment and Academic Medicine.”

The Saudi American Healthcare Forum will feature a broad audience, including prominent figures from businessmen, academics, and industry experts from both countries, to enhance initiatives and solutions and support the ongoing relations based on “Healthcare Diplomacy”.

Source: Saudi Press Agency