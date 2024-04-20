Shura Council Participates in Plenary Session of Arab Parliament in Cairo

The Shura Council participated in the third plenary session of the fourth session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament that was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo today.

The Council was represented at the session by its members: HE Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi, HE Essa bin Ahmad Al Nassr, HE Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi, and HE Hamad bin Abdulla Al Mulla, who are also members of the Arab Parliament.

The session discussed Arab developments and issues, the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the recent aggression against Gaza and the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as a number of topics related to strengthening joint Arab action.

The attendees reviewed the reports of the permanent committees of the Arab Parliament, and the report of the Palestine Committee, which included the actions taken by the Arab Parliament since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, where members of Parliament

condemned the brutal aggression, comprehensive genocidal war, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians carried out by the Israeli forces.

The session adopted a draft resolution on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, with a number of measures, including: that the Arab Parliament lead a diplomatic and parliamentary action with the aim of mobilizing support for the brothers in Palestine, and calling on the international community to adopt a unified position that is different from the state of silence towards what the Palestinian territories are witnessing.

Speaking during the session, HE Essa bin Ahmad Al Nassr condemned the failure of the international community to stop the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, denouncing the inability of the international system to establish international law and the application of double standards in dealing with the Israeli aggression.

On the other hand, the attendees adopted the vision of the Arab Parliament regarding empowering Arab youth to

contribute effectively to the development process.

Speaking during the discussion of the topic, HE Shaikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi stressed the importance of this document in addressing unemployment among Arab youth.

Her Excellency pointed to the importance given by the State of Qatar to the human element, based on its belief in the ability of youth to bring about positive change, highlighting the country’s efforts in accordance with the guidance of its wise leadership in supporting and empowering youth and launching initiatives and programs to achieve this, in an effort to fulfill the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Her Excellency pointed out that Qatar’s support for youth extended to include the youth of the entire world, pointing to the initiatives launched by HH Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Source: Qatar News Agency