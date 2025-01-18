British Parliamentary Committee Calls for Action on Palestinian State Recognition

London: A British parliamentary panel on Friday called on the government to set out the steps it will take to recognize the state of Palestine, including the conditions that need to be met and a timeline of planned actions.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a report on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, the House of Commons’ select International Development Committee urged the government to describe the removal of Palestinians from their lands as “forcible transfer” prohibited by the Fourth Geneva Convention, rather than simply “displacement.”

The committee emphasized that the government must collaborate with allies to demand an end to Israel’s forcible transfer of Palestinians and seek legal redress for Israel’s actions at international courts. This should include accountability for settlers who illegally encroach on Palestinian land, the bodies running the settlements and any figures in authority who support, encourage and authorize settlers.

The report also highlighted concerns that Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank makes the recognition of a Palestinian state impossible to achieve.

Furthermore, the panel urged the British government to ensure the continued work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and to lead a coordinated move at the United Nations to impose clear consequences if UNRWA’s mandate is undermined.