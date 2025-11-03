Jordan’s Pharmaceutical Exports Surge by 6% in First Eight Months of 2025

Amman: Jordan’s exports of pharmaceutical preparations (human medicines) grew by 6% during the first eight months of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by several factors, mainly the high level of Royal support and attention given to the sector.

According to Jordan News Agency, Dr. Fadi Atrash, the representative of the therapeutic and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), stated that the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical exports during the January-August period reached JD398 million, compared to JD376 million for the same period last year. Atrash attributed this increase to the strategic support and attention from His Majesty King Abdullah II, who has been instrumental in helping open new export markets and providing opportunities for companies.

Atrash highlighted the significance of His Majesty’s recent visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which resulted in positive outcomes for the sector. He added that Jordan’s pharmaceutical products have entered new export markets, contributing to increased exports, alongside the registration of new and innovative products that meet market needs.

Further, Atrash noted the growth in markets in neighboring countries, particularly Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The reputation and quality of Jordanian pharmaceuticals have bolstered demand, leading to increased exports in the sector. Atrash also emphasized the efforts of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) in preparing and assisting Jordanian manufacturers in implementing international standards through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which has enhanced quality and competitiveness abroad.

Atrash mentioned that the human pharmaceutical industry in Jordan represents 85% of the total pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector, currently comprising 27 facilities across the Kingdom, with a registered capital of approximately JD350 million. The sector has provided 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, 35% of which are held by women.

As CEO and board member of Amman Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Atrash explained that Jordanian human pharmaceutical exports now reach more than 85 markets worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Algeria, Yemen, and the United States. He noted that the human pharmaceutical industry in the Kingdom is a cornerstone of the Economic Modernization Vision, supporting the growth of high-value exports and representing approximately 5% of Jordan’s total industrial exports.