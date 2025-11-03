Army Chief Holds High-Level Defense Talks at Manama Dialogue 2025

Manama: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti met on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 2025 Manama Dialogue, with a number of senior military and defense officials participating in the forum, including the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, the Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, the Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, the Commander of the Lebanese Army, and the UK Chief of the Defence Staff.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meetings discussed aspects of military and defense cooperation between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and their counterparts from brotherly and friendly countries, as well as ways to enhance coordination in addressing regional and international challenges. The talks also touched on strengthening joint defense capabilities, exchanging military expertise, and supporting global efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Maj. Gen. Al-Huneiti underscored the importance of continuing to develop military partnerships and coordination amid growing regional security and geopolitical challenges, highlighting Jordan’s pivotal role under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in promoting regional security and supporting international efforts to maintain stability and peace.

The 2025 Manama Dialogue serves as a high-level platform bringing together defense leaders, experts, and policymakers to address key strategic challenges, including regional and transnational issues, global security and energy governance, maritime security, defense sector reform, political transitions, humanitarian assistance in conflict zones, and shifts in the global security and defense landscape.

The Jordanian delegation continues to take part in the dialogue sessions, which focus on regional security and international cooperation, reinforcing Jordan’s active role both regionally and globally.