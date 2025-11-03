Jordan Hosts First-Ever FPV Drone Racing Championship at the Dead Sea

Amman: Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation, the Kingdom marked a new milestone in tech sports with the conclusion of its first-ever FPV Drone Racing Championship, held Friday at the Dead Sea and organized by HoverUp. The event, the first of its kind in Jordan, reflects ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced technology and innovation, while placing it firmly on the global map of emerging tech sports.

According to Jordan News Agency, the competition brought together 50 young men and women selected from more than 850 applicants, offering participants a unique hybrid experience that blended the virtual and physical worlds of drone racing. Preliminary rounds were held at the King Hussein Business Park, where contestants trained and competed using professional flight simulators. The finalists then took to a live outdoor track at the Dead Sea on Friday, piloting drones through a challenging course in a showcase of precision, speed, and technical skill.

Ten winners were crowned at the end of the event, receiving cash prizes in recognition of their performance and innovation.