Army Chief Reviews Special Forces Readiness at Training School

Amman: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti visited the Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein School for Special Operations to review the level of readiness and the progress of the training process.

According to Jordan News Agency, Hunaiti listened to a briefing presented by the school commander on the adopted training plans, specialized qualification programs, the combat preparation system for special operations personnel, and the measures taken to develop operational skills according to the latest military methods.

Hunaiti, in the presence of several senior officers of the armed forces, emphasized the importance of continuing to implement qualitative programs that enhance combat efficiency and raise the level of readiness. He highlighted the need for military discipline and professionalism in performance, ensuring that elite units can carry out their duties efficiently and competently.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also visited the Paratroopers and Special Forces Battalion, where he joined its personnel in performing Maghrib prayer and having iftar. He conveyed to them the greetings and pride of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and praised their high morale and operational readiness.

Hunaiti also inaugurated several new administrative and construction buildings that support the work ecosystem, enhancing performance efficiency and raising readiness levels in both units.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff affirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army is continuing to implement comprehensive modernization and development plans to enhance its ability to face various challenges and carry out its assigned missions with high efficiency to preserve the security and stability of the homeland.