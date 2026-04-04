Jordan’s Date Industry Expands to 55 Global Markets

Jordan: Jordanian dates have accessed 55 international markets with quality products capable of competing globally, said stakeholders.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Jordanian dates are in high demand internationally due to their quality and commercial brands in the markets, as noted by Anwar Haddad, head of the Jordanian Dates Association, in an interview with Petra. The dates industry is regarded as a successful national project contributing significantly to an integrated quality system, economic value addition, and the opening of export markets. This aligns with the goals of the economic modernization vision and enhances national food security.

Haddad highlighted that Jordan produces approximately 36,000 tons of various date brands annually, with about 18,000 tons exported to Arab and European markets. The cultivated area for dates currently spans about 49,000 dunams (12,000 hectares), a figure that holds potential for expansion with the availability of additional water resources.

Dates primarily grown in the Jordan Valley are distinguished by their rich flavor and high nutritional value. Farmers have adopted modern farming and irrigation techniques, leading to improved product quality and increased yields. Both government efforts and private sector investments have significantly contributed to establishing Jordanian dates as a distinctive national product with a strong international reputation.

Haddad mentioned that around 80% of date production is mechanically packaged in specialized facilities to ensure quality maintenance. The date sector provides employment for approximately 12,000 people, half of whom are women, offering year-round job security. The association supports date palm farmers by providing knowledge about market conditions, production volumes, imports, and exports. They also issue monthly newsletters with agricultural guidelines and advocate for farmers' interests concerning taxes and customs duties, aiming to reduce their burdens and encourage continued cultivation.