Indonesian President: The Timing of Summit is Ideal for Achieving Outcomes to End Israeli Crimes in Gaza Strip

Riyadh, President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo reaffirmed that his nation is in favour of the Joint Extraordinary Arab Islamic Summit, which is being held at this opportune moment and aims to produce concrete outcomes that will put an end to Israel’s violations in Gaza and the Palestinians’ protracted suffering.

In his speech during the work of the Joint Extraordinary Arab Islamic Summit, the President of Indonesia emphasised that the OIC nations have to unite in this movement and demand an unconditional ceasefire, as without it, the situation in the Palestinian territories, particularly the killing of civilians, will not improve, affirming the need to find ways to persuade the Israeli side to stop firing and provide humanitarian aid.

Source: Saudi Press Agency