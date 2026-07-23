Jordanian Foreign Minister Engages in Talks with Saudi Counterpart on Regional Tension De-escalation

Amman: Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi held a telephone conversation yesterday evening with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. According to Union of OIC News Agencies, the two ministers discussed regional developments, efforts to reduce escalation and ensure freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, and coordination and consultation regarding diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region.