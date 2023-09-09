

Among key participants in this year forum were European Union, Dow Jones, HBKU and Notre Dame University, in addition to representatives from the Brazilian Government and Congress, SIGA Youth Council, Sports Innovation Lab, and renowned clubs, including Sao Paulo, Racing, Belenenses, Boavista, Atlético Mineiro, among others.





Furthermore, High profile sponsors including Mastercard, Gol Airlines and EY together with institutional giants such as the OECD, UN and IACA, high profile sports governing bodies including UEFA, FIFA, LEN, FIDE, UEFA AAA, and World Rugby, football leagues such as Liga Portugal, Swiss League and Qatar Stars League, national Olympic committees including TTOC amongst others, and media giants AlKass, ESPN and Globo also attended.





The SIGA Sport Integrity Week 2023 featured an outstanding Qatari participation, with the Founder and Chairman of the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), and Vice Chairman of SIGA Mohammed Hanzab and HE Director of the QOC’s Legal Affairs Department Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al-Thani delivering inaugural remarks before a high-level panel discussion under the theme of governance in sport: from the region to the world.





Organized by the UNESCO Chair in governance and social responsibility in sport at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in collaboration with SIGA, the event was held at the Education City in Doha with the participation of Vice President of FQSA Salman Al Ansari as keynote speaker.





Among the key Qatari participants were the Executive Committee member of Qatar Football Association and CEO of Qatar Stars League Hani Taleb Ballan who deliver inaugural remarks before a panel discussion on changing global knowledge, importing expertise, and exporting excellence. Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League (QSL) Ahmed Khellil Abbassi will also participate in as a keynote speaker in a panel discussion themed: football in the Middle East: using integrity as a catalyst for growth.





The week included a number of high-level discussion sessions on various themes and issues, most notably “Challenges of Sustainability and Sport Integrity,” “Law and Sport Integrity,” “Multiple Club Ownership,” “Sports Betting Integrity,” and “E-Sports Integrity” , “Governance in Sports,” and “Financial Transparency.” The Sport Integrity Week saw the organization of the ‘Sport Integrity Forum Latin America’, hosted by SIGA Latin America, in cooperation with the Sao Paulo Football Club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with more than 35 high-level speakers taking part from various sectors.





It also witnessed a web-based discussion seminar on online abuse in sports, hosted by SIGNIFY, a company specializing in ethical data science using machine learning and big data analysis.





The works also included numerous sessions among them a session entitled: sustainability and integrity – the most exigent challenges hosted by the Portuguese club Clube de Futebol “Os Belenenses” and a session entitled: laws, provisions and sports integrity organized by a Portuguese legal services group, as well as a session entitled: training federations on integrity hosted by a Swedish rugby union team in Gothenburg, Sweden.





Source: Qatar News Agency

