Jordan Vows Firm Response to Airspace Violations, Warns of Mounting Regional Tensions.

Amman: The Jordanian government on Thursday condemned recent incursions into its airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from unidentified regional actors. Some drones entered Jordan’s skies and debris from them recently fell within the kingdom, government spokesperson Mohammad Momani said.

According to Jordan News Agency, two incidents involving drones have been reported in the last few days in the northern provinces of Irbid and Jerash, which Momani described as a threat. “Jordan is dealing with these violations decisively and under established military engagement protocols. We are taking all necessary steps to counter such intrusions,” he emphasized.

Momani assured that the Jordanian Armed Forces are actively fulfilling their duty to protect the nation’s borders across land, sea, and air. He emphasized that the military remains fully prepared to use all resources to safeguard the kingdom’s security and will not hesitate to enforce military rules of engagement against any threat to Jordan’s stability.

Warning of rising instability across the region, Momani underscored Jordan’s refusal to allow its airspace to be a conduit for hostile activity by any regional actors. “Jordan will not be a battleground for others’ conflicts and will not tolerate unauthorized use of its skies by warplanes, missiles, or drones,” he stated.

Reaffirming Jordan’s stance on non-interference, Momani called on regional powers to respect the sovereignty of neighboring countries and to avoid actions that heighten tensions. He urged an end to rival agendas that threaten stability, warning that such maneuvers prevent the region’s people from pursuing peace, dignity, and economic opportunity.

He concluded by advising Jordanian citizens to remain vigilant amid the ongoing regional turbulence. Momani discouraged the spread of unverified rumors and the sharing of unconfirmed images or videos, urging citizens to follow guidance from the military and security authorities. He also recommended that residents avoid any fallen debris from UAVs,

which could contain hazardous materials, and report its location to the authorities to ensure public safety.

