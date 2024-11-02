Foreign Ministry Condoles Serbia Over Railway Station Victims.

AMMAN: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian government and people following a roof collapse at the railway station in Novi Sad, a city located in northern Serbia. This incident resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

According to Jordan News Agency, the ministry’s official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, issued a statement on Saturday affirming the Kingdom’s sympathy and solidarity with the Serbian government and people. The statement conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and extended wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.