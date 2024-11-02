JEA: Continued Support for Emerging Food Industries to Enter Export Markets.

JEA: Chairman of the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), Ahmed Khudari, said the association will focus during the next phase on supporting the sector’s startups to enable, qualify and assist these businesses in exporting and entering global markets and benefiting from Jordan’s trade agreements with various economic blocs. According to Jordan News Agency, Khudari also expressed his appreciation for the interest of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his continuous support for the Kingdom’s food industries sector for its role in achieving food security.

In a statement Saturday, Khudari referred to the ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to enhance cooperation in this regard. This cooperation aims to benefit from the ministry’s support programs for industrialists, which contributes to facilitating their work and expanding exports, seen as a key to economic growth. Khudari highlighted the partnership between the public and private sectors in stimulating export sectors in line with

the Royal directives. He indicated that the decision to exempt service exports from tax will have positive repercussions on exports and the national economy.

Khudari emphasized that the association is leveraging its efforts and relationships with relevant institutions to provide facilitation for industrial exporters in promoting their products in global markets. This aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision to increase exports, expand their scope, attract new investments, and provide job opportunities. The association’s strategic plans include organizing specialized workshops to benefit from opportunities provided by Jordan’s free trade agreements and supporting businesswomen in promoting their products and expanding their economic participation.

The association has successfully promoted Jordanian industrial exports, diversifying markets, opening new destinations, and expanding the export base through its activities, particularly in the markets of the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates,

and France. The current production capacity of Jordan’s food industries sector amounts to JD5 billion, with products covering more than 65% of local market consumption and exports reaching 140 global markets. Official figures show that the sector’s exports in the past seven months amounted to about JD460 million, with a growth rate of 30% compared to the same period last year. The sector employs 42,000 workers, most of whom are Jordanians.