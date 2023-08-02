The Coretec Group Launches its Endurion Partner Development Program

Company seeks interested third parties including end users, manufacturers, suppliers, and others across the EV and battery ecosystem

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles (EVs), cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today announced the launch of its Endurion Partner Development Program , a commercial initiative that solicits stakeholders up and down the battery and energy storage value chain(s) to participate in the development of the Company’s proprietary silicon anode battery materials technology.

The Endurion Partner Development program is intended to engage professionals spanning:

End users brands among electric vehicles, consumer electronics, military, and others

Battery materials processors and suppliers;

Battery component manufacturers and suppliers;

Cell and pack manufacturing; and

Academic research and Commercial R&D.

As detailed in the May 2023 Investor Call , The Coretec Group has made significant progress in its Endurion battery program which was reflected in the positive test results that led to its recent provisional patent filing . The Company continues to refine its materials and make batteries that are then tested in the Coretec lab as well as third party testing facilities. Now, the Company seeks true commercial feedback from potential customers and partners through its Endurion Partner Development program, which can be found by visiting this link.

“The Endurion program continues to demonstrate progress in lab settings, making now an ideal juncture to explore partnership and development programs that position the technology for customer adoption,” said Michelle Tokarz, VP of Partnerships and Innovation at The Coretec Group. “We are witnessing collaboration among major players across the EV and battery ecosystem – most recently the Combined Charging System (CCS) plug standard agreed upon by Tesla, Ford and GM. This kind of relationship where respective companies can leverage their unique expertise is exactly what will propel the industry forward. The Coretec Group shares this ethos, and looks forward to engaging prospective development partners.”

Endurion is The Coretec Group’s battery development program that applies the Company’s expertise in silicon nanoparticles to developing silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. Coretec’s ultimate goal is to aid in the commercialization of batteries that last longer and charge faster than the current industry standard for EVs and other burgeoning applications. To learn more about Endurion, watch The Coretec Group’s informational video on the program .

To learn more about The Coretec Group, visit https://thecoretecgroup.com/ .

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon and is using its expertise to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that will charge faster and last longer. This program is called Endurion. Silicon has the theoretical ability to hold up to 10x the amount of lithium ions as compared to traditional graphite. Through its propriety nanoparticle approach, Endurion is loading silicon into the battery anode. A modest increase in silicon will be a game changer that will revolutionize the EV market as well as other energy storage applications.

Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays, and printable electronics. If commercialized, The Coretec Group’s groundbreaking work is capable of disrupting EV and energy storage markets, positioning the Company as a pioneer in these high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com .

Follow The Coretec Group on:

Twitter – @CoretecGroupInc

LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/ 24789881

YouTube – www.youtube.com/channel/ UC1IA9C6PoPd1G4M7B9QiZPQ/ featured

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Corporate Contact:

The Coretec Group, Inc.

Lindsay McCarthy

info@thecoretecgroup.com

+1 (866) 916-0833

Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

coretec@fischtankpr.com

+1 (518) 669-6818

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8885860