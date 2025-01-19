FM, EU’s Lahbib Talk Ties, Gaza Aid

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday met with European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib. Safadi and Lahbib discussed ways to develop Jordan-EU relations in various fields, as the two sides plan to sign an agreement to push their level to a “comprehensive strategic” partnership that would “soon” launch prospects for further joint cooperation in multiple areas.

According to Jordan News Agency, in their meeting, Safadi and Lahbib focused on delivering “adequate and immediate” aid to Gaza, especially after the ceasefire came into effect, stressing the need to increase assistance to confront the humanitarian disaster that has worsened over more than a year of aggression. Safadi stressed Jordan’s readiness to work with the EU “immediately” and “effectively” to bring EU aid into Gaza.

Safadi also stressed the need to orchestrate joint efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement and build on it to find “true” prospects for reaching a just and comprehensive solution. Safadi noted this effort should meet the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.

As for developments in Syria, the two sides stressed coordination and cooperation in efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Syria en route Jordan. Additionally, the duo went over endeavors to support the Syrian people in this transitional phase to rebuild their homeland and institutions on the foundations that guarantee their security, stability, and sovereignty and preserve rights of all its citizens.