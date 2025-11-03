E-Commerce Growth Spurs Expansion in Jordan’s Postal Sector

Amman: The Kingdom’s postal sector has witnessed growth, particularly in e-commerce parcels, reflecting the reliance on postal services to support the digital economy and enable individuals and companies to access local and global markets.

According to Jordan News Agency, recent statistics from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) indicate that Jordan’s postal service providers included 182 local private operators and 14 international entities as of the end of last September, alongside the sole public postal courier, Jordan Post Company (JPC).

TRC figures revealed that the total number of employees in the sector reached 40,000 in 2024, while the number of vehicles, including cars and scooters, stood at 37,000. Statistics showed the sector processed a total of 39 million postal parcels in 2024. The number of parcels arriving in the Kingdom via online platforms increased from 1.7 million in 2023 to 2 million in 2024, while outbound parcels sent out in 2023 stood at approximately 100,000 items.

Locally, in 2023, the number of parcels ordered from online stores and local shopping pages reached 2.5 million shipments. Food delivery services delivered 3.5 million shipments, and food orders via online platforms reached 22 million.