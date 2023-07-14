Jordan, Egypt interior ministers talk security cooperation

Jordan and Egypt’s interior ministers met Friday in Cairo for a discussion on security cooperation. During the meeting focused on cooperation between the two countries’ ministries of interior and means of enhancing them and the latest developments in security issues. Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Faraya lauded the technical, scientific and training capabilities that he witnessed during his visit to Egypt’s interior ministry bodies. Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq said Egypt is “keen” to extend bridges of communication and cooperation with the Jordanian security services.

Source: Jordan News Agency