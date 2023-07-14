The Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority, Raed Jabal, called on the United Nations to take a binding position on the Coalition of Aggression and its mercenaries by allowing the operation of Sana ‘a Airport to all destinations and to all local and international companies unconditionally; As the only outlet for patients and those in need of travel.

In a statement to Yemen News Agency (SABA) on Friday, the Undersecretary stated that the death of Traveller Maryam Hamoud Hadi at Sana’a Airport, which was on its way today to treatment in Jordan’s hospitals, was one of dozens of daily deaths in the country; As a result of the aggression coalition continuing to close Sana’a airport.

He pointed out that since the start of the aggression coalition’s war and siege on Yemen, Sana’a airport was one of the outlets that it was keen to block in front of the Yemeni people, and it is still today; Despite the passage of a year and a half of the armistice, it imposes restrictions on Yemeni airspace and airports, and prevents airlines from operating transport to and from Sana’a airport, despite the readiness of the airport, and the desire of a number of companies to operate from Sana’a airport.

The Undersecretary Jabal explained that three or six flights per week from Sana ‘a airport do not serve the minimum need of the Yemeni people. He pointed out that any action or restrictions on the airport by the Aggression Coalition are incompatible with international laws guaranteeing travel and mobility rights to all citizens.

He called for the rapid opening of Sana’a International Airport to all international domestic airlines and to all destinations, as well as the neutralization of Yemen Airlines; As the national carrier of the Republic of Yemen, it provides its services to the Yemeni people in full without prejudice or discrimination and operates from Sana’a airport to all destinations unconditionally.

He regretted that Yemen Airways was curtailing its flights to and from Sana’a airport without any justification. Noting that the Coalition of Aggression implements its unjust and deadly agenda against the Yemeni people through its mercenaries and in an open and binding manner.

Source: Yemen News Agency