Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Congratulates French President on National Day

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the anniversary of his country’s National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of constant good health and happiness for the president and further progress and prosperity for France’s government and friendly people.

The King praised the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, which all are keen to develop in all fields.

Source: Saudi Press Agency