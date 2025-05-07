Jordan, Bangladesh Discuss Labor Cooperation on Sidelines of Riyadh Conference

Amman: Jordan and Bangladesh have agreed to strengthen cooperation on labor issues, with a particular focus on the rights and protections of Bangladeshi workers in the Kingdom, according to a statement by the Ministry of Labor on Monday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the agreement came during a meeting in Riyadh between Minister of Labor, Khaled Al-Bakkar, and Bangladesh’s Minister of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Asif Nazrul. The two officials held talks on the sidelines of the 7th International Conference on Occupational Safety and Health, currently taking place in the Saudi capital.

The discussions centered on improving legal awareness among Bangladeshi workers in Jordan, with an emphasis on educating them about their rights and responsibilities under Jordanian labor law. Both sides agreed on the importance of the Bangladeshi embassy in Amman taking an active role in outreach and guidance efforts.

In a bid to enhance workplace safety, the ministers also discussed launching training and awareness programs in Bengali to explain occupational safety and health regulations in Jordan. These efforts aim to ensure that workers are informed and protected in line with national labor standards.

The talks also covered the handling of labor complaints. The two sides explored mechanisms for tracking and resolving grievances through diplomatic and consular channels, with the goal of improving transparency and response times.

Additionally, the ministers examined prospects for recruiting skilled labor, particularly in the agricultural sector. The idea is to match the needs of Jordan’s labor market with workers who possess specialized capabilities, thereby improving productivity and filling labor gaps.