Bodies of Belgian Mother, Son Found After Flash Floods in Shoubak

Shoubak: Search and rescue teams operating in the Southern Region have recovered the bodies of a Belgian woman and her son who went missing following flash floods in the Shoubak District on Sunday.

According to Jordan News Agency, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate stated that the specialized teams, comprising personnel from Civil Defense, local police directorates, and the Gendarmerie Forces, conducted extensive search operations under challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain. Their efforts extended over many hours before the two victims were found deceased.

The bodies were evacuated from the area, and an official investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.