  • Date: May 7, 2025

JHCO Sustains Daily Food Assistance to Gaza Amid Escalating Hunger Crisis

Amman: The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) continues its daily efforts to provide food assistance to affected families in Gaza, as the food security crisis in the Strip grows increasingly severe. These efforts persist despite challenging field conditions and deteriorating circumstances on the ground.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement issued Monday, JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al-Shibli said the organization’s efforts, carried out in cooperation with its local partners inside Gaza, are part of a humanitarian response aimed at alleviating civilian suffering and supporting their resilience.

