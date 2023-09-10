JEDCO, USAID sign cooperation agreement



Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) – Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and the USAID Business Growth Activity, a five-year project 2021-2026, on Sunday signed an agreement to activate joint cooperation and support small and medium-sized companies, especially establishments operating in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.





Under the agreement signed by JEDCO Executive Director, Abdel Fattah Kayed, and the project director, Wafa Aranki, the two sides will launch joint cooperation to help companies modernize and improve production and services, benefit from e-commerce and the digital transformation process, business development support services, and obtain quality certificates of international standards.





The agreement also stipulates support for Jordanian companies in implementing green practices, in addition to collaboration in identifying and studying challenges and obstacles impeding growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.





Source: Jordan News Agency

