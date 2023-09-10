  • Date: September 11, 2023
  • Date: September 11, 2023

US deeply is concerned about humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh: Blinken


The United States on Sunday said it was deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.



“We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a US Department of State statement.



“We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable,” Blinken added.



Source: Jordan News Agency

