FM receives PLO Secretary General



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received Sunday Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh.





The meeting is part of the ongoing coordination and consultation between the Jordan and Palestine.





Safadi and Al-Sheikh discussed efforts to stop the deterioration in the occupied Palestinian territories, and create a real political horizon to re-launch serious and effective negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with the two-state solution and leads to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, to live in security and peace alongside Israel, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and approved references.





Safadi and Al-Sheikh also called for stopping illegal Israeli measures that undermine chances of achieving peace, and warned of the danger of the continued absence of real movement to resolve the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.





Source: Jordan News Agency

