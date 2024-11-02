45,000 Employment Contracts Finalized Under National Employment Programme.

Amman: A total of 45,314 employment contracts have been signed under the National Employment Programme (NEP), with 2,752 private sector establishments registered in the initiative.

According to Jordan News Agency, the media spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, reported that 23,981 of these contracts were signed with women. Additionally, 2,975 employment contracts were concluded with beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund (NAF), including 1,523 agreements with females. The programme aims to employ 35% of women and 7% of those able to work from the NAF’s beneficiaries, with availability extended to other categories such as people with disabilities.

Zyoud explained that the programme is designed to encourage the private sector to provide job opportunities across all sectors, economic activities, and governorates of the Kingdom for unemployed Jordanians of various academic qualifications. Employers participating in the programme are required to sign contracts for a 12-month period, with the

programme supporting wages by JD130 per month for six months, along with a JD10 contribution to social security subscriptions and a JD10 transportation allowance.

Zyoud further stated, “Job seekers, both male and female, can access the ministry’s website and the National Electronic Employment Platform ‘Sajjil’ to register and view available job opportunities in the NEP-registered private sector establishments. This also applies to private sector companies and institutions.”