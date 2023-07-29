Jordan’s exports to GAFTA countries up by 16.6% in 1st 5 months 2023-DoS

National exports to Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries grew during the first five months of 2023, by 16.6%, amounting to JD1.147 billion, compared to about JD983 million for the same period last year. Foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) indicated a drop in the value of the Kingdom’s imports from GAFTA nations during January-May period 2023 by 13.8% to reach JD1.916 billion, compared to JD2.222 billion for the same period 2022. According to the data, the Kingdom’s trade balance deficit with the GAFTA countries went down until end of last May of 2023, to reach about JD769 million, compared to about JD1.239 billion for the same period last year. Moreover, volume of Jordan-GAFTA trade exchange amounted to about JD3.063 billion until end of last May 2023, compared to JD3.205 billion for the same period last year, the DoS data showed. Saudi Arabia was the top importer of Jordanian exports to the GAFTA countries during the first five months of 2023, standing at about JD344 million, followed by Iraq at about JD203 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at about JD150 million, and then Palestine at about JD98 million. Saudi Arabia was also the top exporter of GAFTA countries to the Kingdom, as the value of Jordan’s imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to approximately JD1.085 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at about JD358 million.

Source: Jordan News Agency