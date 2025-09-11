Jackaroo King Collaborates with UAE Top Comedy Star UAE5D Ibrahim Al Mursi to Present the “Star-Studded Night” Live Spectacular

Jackaroo King Collaborates with Top Comedy Star UAE5D

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 12, 2025, Jackaroo King, a product of WeJoy and the global new-generation immersive social gaming platform, will join forces with popular UAE comedian and internet personality UAE5D ابراهيم المرسي (Ibrahim Al Mursi) to present a highly anticipated interactive live event – the “Star-Studded Night”. The event will be broadcast live from the official Jackaroo King voice room, meeting global users from 19:00 to 20:30 Arabia Standard Time (AST).

Star Power, Enhanced Interaction

As a household name comedy star and YouTuber in the UAE, Ibrahim Al Mursi is widely adored by audiences for his iconic character “العم ناجي” (Uncle Naji). Boasting a social media following of over 8 million fans, his influence spans the entire Middle East region. The “Star-Studded Night” specially features the participation of Ibrahim Al Mursi, he will interact with the audience in real-time through his humorous and witty style. During this live stream, he will interact face-to-face with fans through a variety of exciting segments, including real-time comment interactions, fun Q&A sessions, and red envelope rain surprises, offering users an immersive entertainment experience.

This collaboration is not just an intimate interaction between a star and his fans but also a significant step for Jackaroo King in exploring internationalized and diversified entertainment social experiences.

Jackaroo King: Rooted in Tradition, Innovation-Driven Global Entertainment

As the digital evolution of the classic table game Jackroo, Jackaroo King has rapidly become a phenomenal social entertainment application in the Middle East since its launch, thanks to its unique combination of “authentic gameplay + innovative social experiences,” and is continuously expanding its influence into global markets. Based on three core strategies – “Digital Reimagination of Classic Rules,” “Extension of Real-Time Interactive Scenarios,” and “Cross-Border Content Co-Creation” – Jackaroo King is reshaping the social gaming experience for the younger generation.

About Jackaroo King

Since its launch in August 2024, Jackaroo King has consistently held itself to industry-leading standards, attracting a large base of loyal users through its excellent product experience, earning widespread user enthusiasm and love. As an innovative product that remains faithful to the classic gameplay of the original Jackroo, Jackaroo King, rooted in tradition yet embracing innovation, is redefining social entertainment for young people worldwide.

