Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade Speaks on Blockchain Education at TEDx Manila

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to share Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi Zade’s talk “The Next Billion Minds: Why Blockchain Education Matters More Than Blockchain Itself” delivered on September 8 at TEDx Forbes Park, held at Bonifacio High Street Cinemas in Manila’s Bonifacio Global City. The session formed part of the 2025 speaker program curated by the Global AI Council.

Drawing on real-world lessons from Bitget’s education initiatives, Vugar focused on how literacy and access unlock autonomy long before price charts and protocols matter. The event featured a diverse lineup alongside Vugar, including Shekhar Natarajan, Dr. Jacqueline M. Tolentino, Ben Nadareski, Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, and actor-entrepreneur Marvin Agustin, reflecting TEDx Forbes Park’s broad lens on systems, vision, and culture.

Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget on stage

“At TEDx in Manila, I spoke about money, education, and why they unlock real freedom,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “We’re not here to build blockchain for its own sake. We’re here to build thinkers who question, design, and ship. We’re here to build the next billion minds.”

Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget on stage

In celebration of its 7th Anniversary, Bitget organized a vibrant Builders Night on September 7, setting an enthusiastic tone ahead of Vugar’s TEDx appearance. This community gathering featured engaging elements such as creator AMAs, quick-hit workshops, friendly competitions, and social-first moments designed for Builders, VIPs, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). It was a clear demonstration of Bitget’s commitment to fostering a dynamic community.

“The growth of our Builder community across the Philippines since 2024 shows what happens when you give talent room to lead and tools to learn,” said Philippines Country Manager Jose Mendoza. “Builder+ is proof that a strong program can turn passion into measurable reach and real-world momentum, and we’re only getting started.”

Vugar’s “Next Billion Minds” message framed education as the pathway from curiosity to independence to innovation. His appearance alongside a diverse roster of speakers underscored the event’s role as a platform for ideas with real-world impact, and it aligns squarely with Bitget’s drive to make financial literacy and Web3 skills part of everyday learning through initiatives like Blockchain4Youth. Bitget will continue to build on its Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her programs, partnerships, and tools that help the next generation think critically, build confidently, and participate meaningfully in the Web3 economy.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4978eb9-a478-4a92-b582-1b3b59de1e4a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79fa24fa-479e-4883-8efe-1a696d461ea8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/379defb8-7915-4bf5-b460-f9e66ba75cb9

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001127458