Israeli occupation conceals its heinous crimes by making false claims against Egypt, says Arab Parliament Speaker

Cairo: The Arab Parliament condemned the false claims made by representatives of the occupying power (Israel) before the International Court of Justice regarding Egypt’s position on the Rafah border crossing.

Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi admitted that the (Israeli) occupation authorities are using false claims to dodge the horrible crimes they are committing in the Gaza Strip after being confronted with documents verifying the crimes they have perpetrated.

Al-Asoomi emphasized that the Egyptian government has used all of its resources to address pressing humanitarian and medical needs in support of Palestinian brethren in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side was clearly visible, and its obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip requires no evidence, as the entire world has witnessed war crimes and genocides committed by Israel.

Source: Jordan News Agency