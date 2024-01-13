  • Date: January 14, 2024
Iraqi block: US-UK alliance runs annihilation war against Yemenis


The Sadequon block’s representative to the Iraqi Parliament on Friday warned against a wider war following the US-UK unfair aggression on Yemeni people.

The American-British alliance is running an annihilation war against the Yemeni people, Hassan Salem tweeted, “after their crimes against the Palestinian people and their support for Zionist crimes against children in Gaza.”

“The international community is before serious trial,” he added. “If it stays still, the region will head to a wider war.”

Source: Yemen News Agency

