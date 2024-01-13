Iranian UN Rep condemns US-UK aggression on Yemen



The Iranian representation to the United Nations condemned the US-UK-led military aggression on Yemen.

This unjustifiable war violates Yemen’s sovereignty and international resolutions, and puts the regional security at jeopardy, the representation said in a statement.

The American-British measures conflict the international laws, the statement read, as the two countries’ rejection of the Russian-proposed amendments to the UN Security Council’s resolution on Yemen reflects their preplanned intention to carry out the assaults.

Separately, the Iranian foreign minister said the Yemeni move to protect Gaza’s children and women in the face of Zionist genocide deserves every admiration.

Sana’a is fully committed to shipping security and safety of international ships, Hussein Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

Instead of launching a military attack on Yemen, the White House has to halt all forms of military and security cooperation with Tel Aviv agonist Gaza and the West Bank, so as to restore security in the whole reg

ion, he added.

Source: Yemen News Agency