  • Date: December 3, 2023
Israeli airstrike kills three Palestinians in central Gaza- Sources


An Israeli occupation airstrike killed three Palestinians and injured others on a house east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Israeli occupation aircrafts also launched intensive raids on Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Yunis, in the southern coastal enclave, according to Ministry of Interior in Gaza.

On Friday, Israeli occupation army resumed aggression against Gaza after the truce end, which killed about 200 Palestinians and injured some 590 others, most were children and women.

Source: Jordan News Agency

