  Date: December 3, 2023
Zarqa’s exports at JD26.4mln during last November-ZCC


The value of commercial exports (re-exports) of Zarqa city during last November amounted to about JD26, 424 million, as 393 certificates of origin were issued, according to statistics from the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC) and its office in the city’s free zone.

In a statement on Saturday, ZCC head, Hussein Shreim, said vehicles and their supplies constituted the majority of Zarqa’s commercial exports for last November.

Shreim added that exports also covered construction materials, sanitary ware, medicines, foodstuff, garments, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, home and office furniture, and stationery.

Source: Jordan News Agency

