FM: Jordan and Egypt play ‘pivotal’ role in stopping war on Gaza



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, lauded Egyptian-Jordanian relations and the level of joint coordination and consultation in all fields and crises, adding that Cairo and Amman share “identical historical” positions and visions on many Arab and international issues.

In an interview with director of the Middle East News Agency (MENA) office in Amman, Khaled Issawi, Safadi noted Jordan-Egypt consultation, coordination and communication is an “ongoing” policy between the two brotherly countries.

With the outbreak of war in Gaza Strip last month, Safadi said coordination and communication was intense and began from the first moments of the Gaza events.

Egypt and Jordan, since the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, have been making, and are still making, “unrelenting” efforts to stop attacks against civilians in Gaza, he pointed out.

Safadi also affirmed Cairo and Amman are playing a “pivotal” role to halt war and return to the negotiating table to establish an independent and sovereign P

alestinian state along the 1967 June 4 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi noted :”We have spared no effort since the first day of the war to stop it and reduce burden on our brethren in Gaza. We have communicated with all parties, international partners, brothers and friends to halt war and prevent its expansion in the region, but Israel is stubborn and wants to destroy Gaza and has not listened to the voice of reason and wisdom.”

From the first moments of war, Safadi said His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned against escalation and worked with international partners to stop the bloodshed and condemn crimes against civilians.

Additionally, the FM noted the two leaders are permanent and essential sponsors of peace, security and stability in the region, especially with regard to the Palestinian cause as the central issue for Cairo, Amman, and Arab and Islamic nations.

Safadi stressed Jordan’s absolute rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and the attemp

t to solve the Palestinian cause at the expense of Jordan or Egypt.

The minister said His Majesty and President Sisi stressed this stance in their various meetings, and in various international conferences and forums.

Source: Jordan News Agency