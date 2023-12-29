Israel kills Palestinian youth in JerusalemMassive marches in Taiz in support of Gaza

Amman: Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian youth last night close to the Mizmoria crossing, which divides Jerusalem from Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, WAFA News Agency reported.

Ahmad Alian, a Palestinian from the Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, was accused by the Israeli occupation authorities of attempting a knife attack against Israeli occupation police officers who were stationed at the checkpoint.

The occupation forces entered the neighborhood home of the Alian family after the incident, searched it thoroughly, and mistreated the residents.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Taiz governorate witnessed massive public marches under the slogan, ‘With you until victory, and Americans will not stop us.’

The participants raised slogans of indignation and anger against America, Israel, and the regimes loyal to them for the crimes who commit against the people of Gaza.

The gathered masses also affirmed their steadfastness in supporting the Palestinian people until victory.

The participants praised the heroic operations of our Yemeni armed forces in the missile force and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: Yemen News Agency