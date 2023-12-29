  • Date: December 31, 2023
Mass marches in Hajjah to support of Palestinian people


Hajjah governorate witnessed mass marches in support of the Palestinian people under the slogan ‘With you until victory, and Americans will not stop us.’

The participants affirmed their full preparedness to confront the forces of global arrogance.

The crowds blessed the heroic operations of the armed forces and the missile force, which warmed the hearts of all free people in the world.

The statement renewed the people’s demand for the Yemeni armed forces to continue naval operations against Israeli ships or those cooperating with the Zionist enemy.
Source: Yemen News Agency

