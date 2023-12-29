Concluding OSKI exam for Yemeni Fellowship in Obstetrics



The ‘OSKI’ examination for the Yemeni fellowship in the specializations of obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesia and intensive care medicine was concluded in Sanaa, organized by the Yemeni Board of Medical Specialties at the Ministry of Health.

The Deputy Minister of Health affirmed the Ministry’s endeavors, through the Yemeni Council for Medical Specialties, to raise the scientific level and medical education and improve the skills of workers in the medical sector.

He praised the role of professors and trainers supervising the conduct of examinations for the Yemeni fellowship in obstetrics, gynecology and other specialties.

Source: Yemen News Agency