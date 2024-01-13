  • Date: January 14, 2024
4,000 Israeli soldiers rendered incapacitated since start of onslaught against Gaza

Amman: Since the start of the onslaught on the Gaza Strip, 4,000 Israeli occupation soldiers have been rendered incapacitated, according to Israel’s “Walla” website.

“According to estimates, this figure will reach 30,000. The number of casualties from this aggression is unparalleled, especially considering the severity of the wounds,” the website reported on Friday evening.

The (Israeli) occupation army does not offer complete information regarding the wounded, the website added.

The occupation army has announced that the number of casualties among its soldiers since October 7 has reached 2,511, with 1,099 injuries since the start of its ground operation on the Gaza Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency

