Discussing mechanisms to address situation of Yemeni students returning from Sudan

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for the Scholarships Sector, Hassan Ezz El-Din, met on Tuesday with a group of Yemeni students returning from Sudan.

During the meeting, they discussed the conditions of Yemeni students returning from Sudan due to the civil war that broke out several months ago, and the proposed mechanisms to address their academic conditions.

The Undersecretary of the Scholarships Sector reviewed the procedures taken by the Ministry in order to overcome any difficulties that impede the transfer of students from Sudan to Yemeni universities, whether university or graduate students, and introduced them to the manual forms that will be used to simplify the process of transfer to local universities.

He stressed that these measures come in response to the directives of His Excellency the President of the Supreme Political Council and the President of the National Salvation Government and the Ministry’s continuous efforts to solve the problems of students returning from Sudan, and the hotel government deliberately leaving them to war, death and siege and abandoning them in the most difficult circumstances.

Ezz El-Din pointed out that the ministry has dealt with this issue exceptionally, and that there is no truth to what some websites and channels report that students returning from Sudan have been neglected.

Source: Yemen News Agency