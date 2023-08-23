Injaz seeks to network more than 55 startups with investment opportunities

Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (Injaz) Business Incubator organized an event to network startups with a group of institutions supporting the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship system, as part of the partnership that brings together the incubator with Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) and International Rescue Committee (IRC). In a statement Wednesday, Injaz said this event provided an opportunity for startups to communicate “constructively” by presenting their startups’ ideas to investors and service providers, aimed to building future relationships with the Kingdom’s private sector. More than 55 startups, representing various sectors, primarily in education technology, environment, information technology, aquaculture and other sectors, took part in the activity, the statement said. Additionally, more than 15 service providers from the banking, marketing services, education and the financing sectors participated in the event, Injaz announced. Injaz Business Incubator provided an ad hoc program for the startups development to improve their readiness to grow and verify capability of their companies to compete and sell their products and services to achieve a financial return. Services were provided by “highly qualified” mentors and trainers, the statement pointed out.

Source: Jordan News Agency